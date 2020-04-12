Breaking News
Tracking severe storms through Mississippi on Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – News10’s sister station News12 in Mississippi is tracking severe storms and tornadoes moving through Mississippi.

Shatorrie Lindsey, from Sharkey County, captured a picture of a possible tornado moving east of Cary.

Courtesy: Shatorrie Lindsey

According to authorities in Holly Bluff, trees are knocked down in Sharkey County along Highway 16.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Scottlin Williams tracks the storms in Yazoo County. The Yazoo County Airport confirms tornado debris as storms move through the area. The tornado reportedly destroyed a barn five miles northwest of Yazoo City.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says power lines are down on MS 16 at Lake City Road. All lanes are blocked in both directions.

