Tracking severe storms through Mississippi on Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – News10’s sister station News12 in Mississippi is tracking severe storms and tornadoes moving through Mississippi.

Shatorrie Lindsey, from Sharkey County, captured a picture of a possible tornado moving east of Cary.

Courtesy: Shatorrie Lindsey

According to authorities in Holly Bluff, trees are knocked down in Sharkey County along Highway 16.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Scottlin Williams tracks the storms in Yazoo County. The Yazoo County Airport confirms tornado debris as storms move through the area. The tornado reportedly destroyed a barn five miles northwest of Yazoo City.

This is my current view in Yazoo County in Yazoo City where a tornado is on the ground at the Yazoo County Airport. I’m hearing rumbles of thunder, seeing frequent flashes of lightning, heavy downpours, along with strong winds. pic.twitter.com/IeYvMANTYk — Scottlin Williams (@scottlinwwx) April 12, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says power lines are down on MS 16 at Lake City Road. All lanes are blocked in both directions.

The wind is really picking up in Flowood! Make sure to download the @StormTeam12 weather app for updates. There are already several tornado watches and a few warnings. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/pDSTXr9KFQ — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) April 12, 2020

