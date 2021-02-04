Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The goal is to vaccinate all of New York’s 19.4 million residents against COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his State of the State address. It’s a continuing struggle for the state as vaccine received from the Federal government cannot meet the state’s need.

To help paint a picture of vaccine distribution across New York’s many regions and counties, the state created a COVID-19 vaccine tracking website. Below is a breakdown of first doses received, received/administered by region, what percentage of hospital/skilled nursing home facilities staff and residents have been vaccinated, based on the state’s website.

First doses received

1st & 2nd dose totals

