Tracking coronavirus cases by county

Last updated March 27, 2020 at 1:45 p.m.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- NEWS10 ABC has put together graphs for Capital District counties that show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over time. News10 will continue to give daily up-to-date information as provided by the governor’s office.
As of Friday, March 27 Albany County has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, 171. Saratoga County is reporting the second-most cases, 87, and Schenectady is reporting the third most cases, 62.
News10 will also begin tracking mortality rates. That information can be found after individual county graphs.
