Tracking coronavirus cases by county

Last updated March 27, 2020 at 1:45 p.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- NEWS10 ABC has put together graphs for Capital District counties that show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over time. News10 will continue to give daily up-to-date information as provided by the governor’s office.

As of Friday, March 27 Albany County has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, 171. Saratoga County is reporting the second-most cases, 87, and Schenectady is reporting the third most cases, 62.

News10 will also begin tracking mortality rates. That information can be found after individual county graphs.

Total number of cases: 171

Source: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

Total number of cases: 19

Source: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

Total number of cases: 1

Source: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

Total number of cases: 9

Source: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

Total number of cases: 4

Source: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

Total number of cases: 44

Source: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

Total number of cases: 87

Source: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

Total number of cases: 62

Source: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

Total number of cases: 2

Source: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

Total number of cases: 2

Source: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

Total number of cases: 7

Source: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/county-county-breakdown-positive-cases

Total number of cases: 1

LATEST STORIES: