Track Fashion 101: Take risks, have fun

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Opening Day is right around the corner! Still looking for the perfect look? NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed are at Fancy Schmancy answering fashion emergencies, hat by hat!

The Saratoga Race Course has a dress code depending on where you’re seated. Regular grandstand dress code policy is very casual, and most people wear t-shirts, shorts, tanktops, etc., but there are dress code policies in place at the track if you’re in the box seats, 1863 Club and Clubhouse.

For example, in box seats ladies are asked to wear dresses skirts or slacks and gentleman are asked to be in suits or sports jackets.

For the full detailed dress code for the Saratoga Race Course, visit their website.

