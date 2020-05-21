TPD and TFD respond to unusually high amount of narcotics related overdose calls

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department (TPD) tweeted out late Wednesday night that they, along with the Troy Fire Department (TFD), have recently responded to an unusually high amount of EMS overdose calls related to illicit narcotics.
Troy Police say they received the large number of calls during Wednesday’s afternoon shift. They say Special Operations Section Detectives are currently investigating the related circumstances.
Anyone with information can call (518) 270-4421.
