FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, a woman enters a Toys R Us store in Paramus, N.J. Toys R Us CEO David Brandon told employees Wednesday, March 14, 2018, that the company’s plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained by The Associated […]

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Toys R Us is expected to reopen a limited number of stores by the end of 2019.

According to Bloomberg, the stores will be about a third of the size of the traditional stores, but have play areas and other experiences. An e-commerce site will also be launched later this year.

Last year, Toys R Us closed all of its stores after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017. Earlier this year, Toys R Us emerged from bankruptcy as Tru Kids.