Toys R Us Canada selling Tim Hortons-themed Barbie dolls

by: Evan Anstey

Image from Toys “R” Us Canada

(WIVB) — Toys R Us Canada has unveiled a Tim Hortons-Barbie crossover.

The new dolls are dressed in hockey uniforms with a Tim Hortons logo, and appear to come with hockey sticks.

The collectible dolls are available online for $29.99. You can buy one here.

