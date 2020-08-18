Toys R Us Canada selling Tim Hortons-themed Barbie dolls

(WIVB) — Toys R Us Canada has unveiled a Tim Hortons-Barbie crossover.
The new dolls are dressed in hockey uniforms with a Tim Hortons logo, and appear to come with hockey sticks.
The collectible dolls are available online for $29.99. You can buy one here.
LATEST STORIES
- Bills training camp injury report: August 18th
- Saratoga County officials release budget update
- Shoppers prefer 3D-simulated stores with social distancing
- Demographics data helps predict New York flood insurance claims
- Guilty of nothing: Lt. Gov. Hochul says Susan B. Anthony doesn’t need a pardon