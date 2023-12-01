RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s not the Polar Express, but it might be just as magical. Toys for Tots partnering with Amtrak and Norfolk Southern to make sure kids in need have a present to open this Christmas. The gifts and necessities will be transported via train to children in need in five cities between Rensselaer and Binghamton.

Toys for Tots is run by the US Marine Corps and today’s event was run like a military support operation. Volunteers led by a Staff Sergeant, loading bags onto a train car. Patrick Lurenz the US Marine Coordinator for Toys for Tots is rather humble about the military branch’s role in all of this.

“This is a community program. It’s here to support the community and it’s being assisted by the community the Marine Corps. We’re just here driving this crazy bus to make all of this stuff happens,” said Lurenz.

Levi Pascher is the Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin, a long-time sponsor of the event.

“The holidays there’s so much that goes on. There’s like tree lighting, holiday lights it’s all like this joyous occasion, but I can tell you right now there’s nothing bigger than kids. You know what I mean? That’s what the holidays are really all about. Putting a smile on their face,” said the coordinator.

The train event went off the tracks for five years due to rail company squabbles. It’s back now, serving only its southern donation route. The northern donation route will be handled by truck this year and organizers hope by train again next year. 2023’s outreach projections are bittersweet.

“We expect to be well up over last year’s numbers and that’s unfortunate but we’re here to meet that need and thank God they were gonna be able to,” said Lurenz.

Mr. Lurenz has a very local and personal stake in this statewide effort.

“It’s helping people in the community that I live in that I work in that I grew up in that I have a great family and it’s helping that community where I am now that is a better tomorrow and help those kids” he added.

The foundation says it expects to help over 350,000 children. This train takes off on Saturday morning at 7.