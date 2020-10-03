Toys for Tots holding drive by donation event at Clifton Park warehouse

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region Toys for Tots is holding a drive by donation at their warehouse in Clifton Park Saturday.

Since many of the Capital Region Toys for Tots summer and fall events have been canceled due to the pandemic, they have a bigger need this year more than ever.

They are hoping people can stop by the warehouse and drop off new, unwrapped toys and participate in a raffle to help get donations.

Toys for Tots is one of the biggest campaigns in the entire country, serving close to 250,000 children in the Capital Region area.

While there is no specific count on toys, monetarily, the loss of events has reportedly hurt them tremendously. Event coordinator Shelby Hansen told News10 that they lost out on upwards of $30,000.

That would all be in donation money which goes towards the toys. But even with the pause on events, she says the community has still come together for the kids.

“Very heartwarming to see the public actually contacting us still in these hard times saying what can I do to help I think people that are able to help are realizing that during all this craziness that there’s more to life,” Hansen said. “If you can help you should help people in your community and I think we can at least get as much as we can for these children are still going to need us the matter what.”

Hansen said their age group for toys goes from 0-17, saying they tend to run low on infant aged toys but the most they run low on is the 11+ range because it can be hard to find things that aren’t expensive for that age group.

For this event, they are hoping anyone can swing by as they will be following the CDC and NYS guidelines. She says anything helps and a little can go a long way.

