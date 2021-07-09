Toys for Tots golf tournament, July 19

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Capital Region Marine Corps is holding its sixth annual Toys for Tots golf tournament. This year the tournament will be held at The Edison Club in Rexford.

The Marine Corps said it struggled to provide holiday gifts for kids in need last year because of COVID. They anticipate the need to be just as great this year.

“Our donations were way down, and our ability to get out in the community was halted. Though, in true Marine Corps fashion, we pushed through. We got creative with drive-thru drop-offs, reverse parades, and more! Our volunteers battled the elements during events and pickups having to be outside all winter long. Through it all, we were still able to reach the lives of over 230,000 children in need throughout our local community,” they said.

The tournament will take place Monday, July 19. Registration begins at 10 a.m., golfing begins at 12 p.m. There will be giveaways prior to the start of golf. There will be dinner and raffles after.

Registration is available online. More information about the tournament as well as the sponsorship levels can be found on their Facebook page.