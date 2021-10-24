Toys for Tots events already bringing in donations in the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While Halloween is next weekend, there’s already a local push to make sure the holidays are joyful for everyone. The region saw two different Toys for Tots events Sunday, with toys and monetary donations brought in to benefit the organization.

Firefighters from Malta Ridge and Round Lake hosted a drive-thru donation drive ahead of Saratoga County’s Toys for Tots Convoy next month.

“I know that we’re going to give a lot of kids a great Christmas,” said Carrie Downs, a firefighter with the Malta Ridge Fire Company.

Kids got an opportunity to wave to Santa at the firehouse while passing off donations. This year’s push by both departments comes earlier because of COVID-related shortages, as these drives typically begin after Thanksgiving.

“There’s shortages of this, there are shortages of that, so we’re trying to get toys in early so that all these children can have a great Christmas,” Downs explained.

The fire departments of Malta hoping to raise $5000 worth of donations, something Downs says they’re already getting close to. And their effort wasn’t the only one happening Sunday.

“I’ve seen the kids who get the benefit of this program. It’s exhilarating on the one hand and heart-wrenching on the next,” said Tom Hall, the director of the Brunswick Harley Owners Group.

Brunswick Harley-Davidson has hosted the Toys for Tots Ride for over 20 years, with hundreds of riders taking to the streets of the Capital Region.

“The need is great, most people don’t see it, but I have,” Hall explained.

With the motorcycle community coming together to help children in need, “They’re huge family and they’re a very generous huge family. It’s gratifying to see people from different walks of life, different beliefs, different values, come together for a common cause,” Hall said.