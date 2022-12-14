CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local marijuana dispensary license owners are getting ready to offer product delivery. Meanwhile, municipalities are laying out policies for consumption.

Matthew Robinson is one of four recreational marijuana dispensary license holders in the Capital Region. He said he’s hard at work getting delivery up and running for his cannabis venture, called Essential Flowers. Guidance on delivery was released last week from the state’s Office of Cannabis Management, so Robinson is laser focused on securing a warehouse location and jumpstarting sales as soon as possible.

“In today’s economy and marketing, everything is done online, over the phone,” Robinson said. “People will go into your storefront, you’ll get a lot of foot traffic, but you’re going to have a lot of online deliveries. That’s going to be very important.”

Robinson, an albany native, is excited to be one of the first license holders in the area. He currently owns a construction business, but he’s excited to bring his cannabis business to life. Being in an industry centered around a newly legalized substance, he believes teaching people about the product will be key.

“Education is important. I have to be able to teach, not just my employees, but the community, people that come in, and people who aren’t using it,” Robinson said. “This is a product that is meant for people over the age of 21.”

Municipalities are getting ready for the industry, too. At Rotterdam’s town board meeting Wednesday night, there will be a public hearing on potential zoning districts for dispensaries and consumption sites.

“What I’m most concerned with is that we make sure that they are located somewhat like liquor stores are,” said Town Supervisor Mollie Collins, “that they’re away from our houses of worship, and they’re away from our school districts.”

Supervisor Collins said representatives from the Mohonasen School District, who are concerned about the potential of marijuana being more easily accessible to kids, are expected to attend. However, the town is looking for input from all residents, as feedback has been mixed ever since the municipality didn’t opt out.

“There were some people that thought it was fine, that it would be a good revenue stream, and they aren’t concerned with whether or not it would influence our younger people to use drugs,” Collins said, “and then there was the opposite, where there was a great concern about it.“

Public comment at the meeting is slated for 7 P.M.