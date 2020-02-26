Town, partners celebrate Moreau Family Health Center at ribbon cutting

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Headwaters’ new Moreau Family Health Center was given a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The center has been open since January 20, and in that time has seen around 500 patients more than the same time last year.

The center’s opening comes alongside Hudson Headwaters’ announcement that its Glens Falls location will also be getting replaced.

Recently, the federal government announced that $5 billion in funding for affordable medical care in New York, like Hudson Headwaters, was being cut. CEO Tucker Slingerland said that the funding, which accounted for somewhere around 2 percent of the organization’s annual funds, would be a loss, but could be accounted for.

The center is located at 1299 Route 9 in Moreau.