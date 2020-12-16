Town of Waterford declares snow emergency

TOWN OF WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Waterford Highway Department has issued a Snow Emergency for all Town roads. The Snow Emergency will be in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday December 16 and end at 8 p.m. Thursday December 17.

During this time no parking is allowed on Town Roadways. Any vehicle parked on the road will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Questions can be answered by calling the Waterford Highway Garage at (518)-235-3413.

Residents are also asked to please move all trash cans and basketball hoops back 4 feet from the pavement edge.