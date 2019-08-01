Town of Schodack, developer respond to injunction against proposed Amazon distribution center

Schodack, N.Y. (News10) Lawyers who represent the Town of Schodack Planning Board along with developer Scannell Properties are fighting back against a preliminary injunction filed against them in the State Appellate Division.
The injunction filed by the Birchwood Association, a group of homeowners who live next to a proposed Amazon distribution center in Schodack, alleged the town did not conduct an environmental impact study. A freshwater aquifer under the construction site provides well water to the neighborhood.
“The Planning Board identified the relevant areas of environmental concern, took a ‘hard look’ at them and [determined]… the proposed projected would not result in any significant adverse impact on the environment.”Lawyers for the Town of Schodack Planning Board
Local union workers also protested Thursday afternoon outside the construction sight, arguing they were promised local construction jobs from the project. Instead, contractors from Connecticut are building the sales and distribution center.