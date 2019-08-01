Town of Schodack, developer respond to injunction against proposed Amazon distribution center

ALBANY, New York and IRVING, Texas — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that Jerry Brehm has been named Vice President and General Manager of WTEN-TV (ABC) and associated mobile / digital operations, including News10.com, serving the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY market (DMA #59). In his new role, he will also oversee Nexstar’s relationship with Shield Media-owned WXXA-TV (FOX) under a joint sales agreement. Since 2015, Mr. Brehm has served as the Director of Sales of WTEN-TV and News10.com where he was responsible for managing all aspects of the station’s broadcast and digital sales operations. Mr. Brehm will assume his new responsibilities immediately and will report to Theresa Underwood, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Jerry Brehm replaces Ron Romines who was promoted to Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

An accomplished industry executive and Albany native, Jerry Brehm’s career spans over three decades with expertise in local and national sales management and multimedia marketing including television, radio, digital and outdoor. During his tenure as WTEN-TV Director of Sales, Mr. Brehm developed and led highly effective teams and implemented sales, marketing and digital media initiatives that drove increased revenue shares. Before joining Nexstar, Mr. Brehm served as the National Sales Manager for KOVR-TV (CBS) in Sacramento, CA where he was responsible for overseeing the station’s agency relationships and developing revenue-generating strategies for the station’s national, political and digital advertising verticals. Prior to his tenure at KOVR-TV, he served as General Sales Manager for KHTK radio and before that worked for Clear Channel Communications’ radio station cluster in Sacramento. Earlier in his career, he served as Director of Sales for KCRA-TV in Sacramento and KMOV-TV in St. Louis, MO. Mr. Brehm began his career in Albany at WNYT-TV (NBC) where he started in television sales and was later promoted to various sales management roles at the station.