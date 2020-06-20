Town of Rotterdam puts restrictions on water use

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (WTEN) – The Town of Rotterdam has put water conservation measures in place because of the current severe drought conditions in the area. The measures will be in place until July 31 2020.

All residential and commercial properties within the town’s boundaries, with the exception of Rotterdam Junction, are to avoid any unnecessary outdoor water usage. The restrictions are in place to conserve resources and help maintain the water supplies needed for fire protection.

Violation of the rules will result in a fine. Residents using private wells for sprinkling must obtain a permit from the Water Department. Residents requiring a new private well permit or a renewal of an existing permit should call 518-355-7575 ext. 395 to schedule an inspection.

