Town of Rotterdam issues sprinkling regulations

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Rotterdam has enacted the following sprinkling regulations and voluntary water use guidelines recommended by the Water Department due to the following factors:

As a result of COVID-19, we are experiencing higher than normal residential usage as people have been restricted to their homes and using water more frequently;

The rapid increase in outside temperatures along with minimal rainfall;

Reconditioning of our May Avenue water tank scheduled for completion in 2019 was affected by an early cold period. We expect the water tank to be back in service before July 31, 2020;

We typically experience our daily peak demands in the summer beginning Memorial Day weekend. Due to COVID-19 and unseasonable warm weather the demand has been much greater than in past years. In anticipation that business restrictions are lifted, and although many of our residents will return to their workplace soon, we will remain in a state of water conservation through July 31, 2020, and

Water conservation helps us maintain required water supplies for public health and fire protection.

The public is asked to follow the following water conservation measures:

Lawn sprinkling is allowed every day from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. through November 30 for a maximum of four hours per day.

Odd numbered addresses may conduct lawn sprinkling on odd calendar days and even numbered addresses may conduct lawn sprinkling on even calendar days.

Properties within the hamlet of Rotterdam Junction and any properties using private wells are reportedly not affected by these restrictions. A private well permit can be obtained from the Water Department. Property owners requiring a new private well permit or a renewal of an existing permit should call (518)-393-1131 to schedule an inspection.

LATEST STORIES