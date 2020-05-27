Town of Niskayuna repaving over three miles of Mohawk Hudson Bike Hike Trail

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Highway Department announced repaving on around 3.2 miles of the Mohawk Hudson Bike Hike Trail (MHBHT) that is schedule to begin on Thursday, May 28.
Workers will reportedly be on the MHBHT starting at 7 a.m. during the paving period and work is expected to end each day by around 7 p.m.
The Department says work will take place in sections over a four-day period and only sections of the MHBHT being paved on any given day will be closed to the public for use and will reopen shortly thereafter.
Here is the paving schedule according to the Department:
- The first leg of repaving on the MHBHT will begin at the intersection of St. Joseph Drive and River Road
- Proceeding north on the MHBHT for approximately 1.7 miles
- Crossing over NYS Route 146/Balltown Road near the Rexford Bridge
- The second leg of repaving will be the area of the MHBHT extending from Riverdale Road along River Road to the intersection with St. Joseph Drive (+/- 1.5 miles)
The work is scheduled for Thursday, May 28 through Tuesday, June 2, weather permitting.
“Repairing this large section of the Mohawk Hudson Bike Hike Trail is just part of the excellent
work done each year by the Town of Niskayuna Highway Department staff to ensure that our
Town parks and green spaces are beautiful, functional, and readily accessible to residents,”
Niskayuna Town Councilwoman and Chair of the Highway, Parks and Recreation Committee
Rosemarie Perez Jaquith said. “With more residents walking and biking during the COVID
crisis, having this safe, free, and close-to-home outdoor resource available is especially timely.”
The Department says the total cost of the repaving project is estimated at $99,000. The Town of Niskayuna was reportedly awarded $250,000 in grant funding from the State and Municipal Facilities Program.
Assemblyman Phil Steck reportedly played an integral role in securing the funding for the Town.
“The Town of Niskayuna deserves congratulations for putting this grant from the New York
State Assembly in the field,” Assemblyman Steck said. “Our office also gave similar funding to
the Town of Colonie. The Colonie bike path adjoins the Niskayuna portion. Together, their
improvements will make sure that the entire Capital Region has recreational opportunities to
keep us safe and healthy.”
The remaining grant funds will reportedly be dedicated to installing the following:
- A pedestrian and bicyclist crosswalk at the intersection of River Road and St. Joseph Drive
- A pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of Nott Street and Regent Street
- Adding sidewalk on Nott Street between Baker Avenue and Lexington Parkway.
The Department says these projects will enhance access to the MHBHT, allow pedestrians to access safely business along Nott Street, and provide more students with the safe option of walking to Niskayuna High School.
