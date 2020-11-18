Town of Knox man arrested for illegal acts against a child

Donald Grugan is accused of Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child, a felony.

KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donald Grugan, 67, after an on-going investigation into alleged sexual acts he committed against a child. Grugan was charged with one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony.

Grugan was arraigned at Albany County Court on November 18 at 9:00 a.m.

