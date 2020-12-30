Town of Halfmoon makes emergency coronavirus declaration

The flag of the Town of Halfmoon, NY outside of the Town Hall, 2017. (JB82 / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Halfmoon is set to close its town buildings to the public. Supervisor Kevin Tollisen said the closure was “due to the coronavirus pandemic” and “aimed at following the CDC guidelines”.

Officials also hope the closure will ensure the town remains open for “critical business.” The buildings will be closed from January 1, no reopening date has been set at this time.

Residents in need of Town services can call or email during normal business hours and an appointment will be set up if necessary.

Town/County tax payments should be mailed to: 2A Halfmoon Town Plaza, Halfmoon, New York 12065.

The payments can also be dropped off at the secure box located at the main entrance to the Town Hall or a credit card can be used to pay online.

All Senior Programs at the Senior Center are canceled. Any Seniors in need of food or other items should contact Supervisor Tollisen’s office or the Senior Center Director Eileen Pettis.

Supervisor Tollisen also said the Senior Van Services will continue to be available to address the critical needs of the town’s elderly, but will be limited to medically necessary appointments and grocery shopping. Vans and Busses will be thoroughly cleaned daily.

Town Parks will remain open for walking and other recreational items, but gatherings are prohibited at all Town parks.