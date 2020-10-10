Town of Halfmoon hosts their 4th annual Veterans Memorial Ceremony

HALFMOON, N.Y. – The town of Halfmoon held their 4th annual Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony on Saturday. It was a day of showing colors and paying tribute to the men and women in uniform.

The ceremony took place at the Veterans Memorial in the Halfmoon Town Park located at 162 Route 236, Halfmoon. Town officials, state leaders, veterans, and members of the community gathered to honor all past and present veterans.

“Our veterans are the most important American heroes,” said Halfmoon Supervisor Kevin Tollisen.

At the ceremony, every member was required to wear face coverings and maintain social distance. Tollisen says even with new Covid-19 safety procedures, they still wanted to recognize those who have sacrificed their lives our country.

“It melts my heart to see all the veterans. They are so appreciated of all the town does. But it’s not about what the town does, its about being able to thank these men and women,” said Tollisen.

Town officials showed their appreciation by donating a brand new bench to the Capital Region NY Gold and Blue Star Mothers.

“This bench is not just for the chapter, but it’s for everybody. We want the community to know our organizations are out there and how much we truly care for our veterans and our troops. We are not going to ever give up on them,” said Donna Vickery-Abeare, President of the Capital Region NY Blue Star Mothers.

The names of all Veterans who were memorialized on the Memorial Walkway were read a loud during the ceremony. The Veterans Memorial completed in 2017, stands as an enduring tribute “In Honor of all Veterans” past, present and future. It honors all five branches of America’s armed forces and our nation’s Prisoners of War (POWs).

The Veterans Memorial features a Memorial Walkway providing an opportunity to honor the courageous men and women of America’s military who have served sacrificed and defended freedom.

Three hundred and thirty nine (339) bricks have been engraved with veterans’ names, branch of service and years that they served.

Halfmoon continues to accept orders for Memorial Bricks.

at the ceremony. Order forms are always available at the Halfmoon Town Hall and on the Town

of Halfmoon website.

