Town of Halfmoon holding special ceremony in honor of Yellow Ribbon Day

The flag of the Town of Halfmoon, NY outside of the Town Hall, 2017. (JB82 / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Halfmoon is hosting a special ceremony in honor of New York State’s recognition of Yellow Ribbon Day. Yellow Ribbon Day is held to honor all those serving in every branch of the military.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, April 9 at 11 a.m. A brief ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Halfmoon Town Park located at 162 Route 236. Those wishing to attend can stay in their parked cars, packets will be distributed, or are welcome to sit where appropriate with masks on and social distancing in place.

“The Halfmoon Town Board and I are proud to host the Yellow Ribbon Day ceremony again this year. We are grateful to the brave men and women who currently serve in the military and their selfless acts of heroism and bravery for our great nation,” said Halfmoon Supervisor, Kevin Tollisen. “We would also like to thank Carol Hotaling for all the hard work she has done to make this day possible. I invite all residents to join us for this ceremony honoring our military,” continued Supervisor Tollisen.

Additionally, The Blue Star Mothers of America, New York Chapter #2 will be accepting donations of

microwave macaroni and cheese cups, snack packages of cookies and crackers, hard candy,

granola bars, beef jerky and trail mix.

Organizers say the donations will be used to send Freedom Boxes to deployed troops. Blue Star Mothers are mothers who have a child currently serving or have honorably served in the military.

Carol Hotaling, “The Yellow Ribbon Lady” has been promoting Yellow Ribbon Day since 2006.