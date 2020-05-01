Town of Halfmoon distributing face masks Saturday

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Supervisor Kevin Tollisen said there will be a face mask distribution event on Saturday.

The distribution will be outside the Town Hall from 10 a.m. until Noon, or until supplies last. He said Halfmoon residents are encouraged to stop by and pick up a white cloth masks for members of their household.

Residents will be required to show ID and this is a drive-thru distribution.

The mask is free of charge to residents.

He said the distribution was made possible by the Town of Halfmoon in coordination with Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services.

