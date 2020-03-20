State of Emergency declared for Town of Guilderland

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A State of Emergency has been declared for the Town of Guilderland which went into effect at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The State of Emergency has been declared due to the current COVID-19 pandemic that has been deemed a public health emergency of international concern.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

All departments and agencies of the Town of Guilderland have been directed to take whatever precautions necessary to help protect the the public and provide all emergency services as needed in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

