Town of Greenport imposes boil water advisory

TOWN OF GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Greenport Water District has issued a boil water order for Water District customers off Fairview Ave. between the Shop Rite traffic signal and Delaware Ave. This advisory is due to a water main break in the Furniture Plus driveway.

This order is a precaution due to the potential for contamination from the water main break as required by NYSDOH public health law.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute prior to consumption or food preparation. This notice will be in effect until further notice.

If you have any questions, call the Greenport Water Department at 518-828-3400.