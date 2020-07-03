Town of Glenville celebrating bicentennial with dedicated ice cream flavor, Glenville Bicentennial Blast

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Glenville is celebrating its bicentennial with a dedicated ice cream flavor in select Stewarts Shops called Glenville Bicentennial Blast!

Supervisor Chris Koetzle said, “What better way to celebrate the town’s birthday than with its own Stewart’s ice cream flavor? I am happy to be partnering with Stewart’s as we celebrate our town’s great history this year and it’s appropriate that we do so since our town’s first Board meeting was held at the site of their Sacandaga store. I hope families enjoy the ice cream this summer season as they help us celebrate all that is Glenville!”

The flavor combines creamy vanilla ice cream with a tart cherry swirl and red and blue pop-rocks that burst in your mouth. It will be available in cones and hand-packed pints at the cone counter in participating area shops. The flavor will be available at Glenville area shops, including one at Sacandaga and Ridge roads, which was reportedly the site of a tavern where the first town board meeting was held.

The dedicated ice cream flavor is available now through Labor Day at select shops.

West Scotia- Shop # 324

Sacandaga Rd- Shop #300

Burnt Hills- Shop #271

Mohawk Avenue Shop #230

Freeman’s Bridge Rd. Shop #278

Glenville, Shop # 410

