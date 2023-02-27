EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of East Greenbush has declared a Snow Emergency that will go into effect starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 27. The Snow Emergency will end at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

There is no parking allowed on public roads during the snow emergency. Vehicles in violation of the snow emergency or found to be parked within four feet of public roads may be ticketed and towed. All trash cans and refuse containers are to be at least four feet in from the edge of the pavement.