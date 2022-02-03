Town of East Greenbush declares snow emergency

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Public Works has declared a snow emergency for the Town of East Greenbush. The snow emergency will be in effect from 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 3, until 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 4.

There will be no parking on public roads in the Town of East Greenbush for the duration of the snow emergency officials said. Vehicles parked within four feet of public roads may be ticketed and towed.

Residents are asked to ensure all trash cans and refuse contianers be at least four feet from the edge of the pavement. For more information about the winter storm that’s about to hit the Northeast, go to NEWS10’s weather page.