Town of East Greenbush declares snow emergency

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
SNOW EMERGENCY generic

SNOW EMERGENCY generic

Trending on NEWS10

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Public Works has declared a snow emergency for the Town of East Greenbush. The snow emergency will be in effect from 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 3, until 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 4.

There will be no parking on public roads in the Town of East Greenbush for the duration of the snow emergency officials said. Vehicles parked within four feet of public roads may be ticketed and towed.

Residents are asked to ensure all trash cans and refuse contianers be at least four feet from the edge of the pavement. For more information about the winter storm that’s about to hit the Northeast, go to NEWS10’s weather page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

Meet the North Country Digital Reporter

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19