COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Town of Colonie said visitors to town buildings will be required to wear a mask. All people attending indoor town meetings, including employees, will also be required to wear one.

Colonie said the move is a response to the rise of COVID cases in Albany County and that they will continue to monitor new guidance from the Albany County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The town said it will update or revise its mask policy as needed.