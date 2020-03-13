Town of Colonie Library closed until further notice

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Town of Colonie announced Friday the William K. Sanford Library will be closed in an effort to assist in the well-being of the community until further notice.
E-books, audiobooks, and videos can be accessed through the library website.
LATEST STORIES:
- It’s National Pi(π) Day!
- CDC and NYSDOH guidelines on COVID-19
- Governor Cuomo announces first death related to coronavirus
- Police: Westerly child with COVID-19 received autograph from infected Jazz player during Celtics game
- 24 suspected coronavirus cases being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield