Town of Colonie Library closed until further notice

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Town of Colonie announced Friday the William K. Sanford Library will be closed in an effort to assist in the well-being of the community until further notice.

E-books, audiobooks, and videos can be accessed through the library website.

