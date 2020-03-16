Town of Colonie declares a state of emergency

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Town of Colonie is enacting a state of an emergency beginning Monday, March 16 at 12 p.m. because of the growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic.
Town buildings are also closed to the public. For more information, residents can call 518-783-2700 or check the town’s website.
Town phone number’s
- TOWN ASSESSOR – (518) 783-2701
- TOWN CLERK – (518) 783-2734
- COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT – (518) 783-2718
- RECEIVER OF TAX – (518) 783-2730
- LATHAM WATER COLLECTION – (518) 783-2730
- TOWN COMPTROLLER – (518) 783-2708
- HUMAN RESOURCES – (518) 783-2720
- TOWN ATTORNEY – (518) 783-2704
- TOWN SUPERVISOR – (518) 783-2728
- PURCHASING – (518) 783-2726
- GENERAL SERVICES – (518) 783-2726
