Town of Colonie declares a state of emergency

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Town of Colonie is enacting a state of an emergency beginning Monday, March 16 at 12 p.m. because of the growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

Town buildings are also closed to the public. For more information, residents can call 518-783-2700 or check the town’s website.

Town phone number’s

TOWN ASSESSOR – (518) 783-2701

TOWN CLERK – (518) 783-2734

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT – (518) 783-2718

RECEIVER OF TAX – (518) 783-2730

LATHAM WATER COLLECTION – (518) 783-2730

TOWN COMPTROLLER – (518) 783-2708

HUMAN RESOURCES – (518) 783-2720

TOWN ATTORNEY – (518) 783-2704

TOWN SUPERVISOR – (518) 783-2728

PURCHASING – (518) 783-2726

GENERAL SERVICES – (518) 783-2726

