Town of Colonie: Crossings Park will be closed to traffic

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Crossings Park will be closed to traffic beginning Friday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. The Town of Colonie say the park was closed under guidelines from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

They also say it will discourage large groups of people from gathering and will allow them to reduce their workforce.

“We encourage everyone to get outside and walk around their neighborhood where it easier to keep social distancing without a large number of vehicles and people being side by side,” says the town. “We thank everyone for their understanding and assistance as we work through these challenges.”

