Town of Clifton Park to hand out masks to residents

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Town of Clifton Park will be distributing free masks to residents Wednesday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of the Clifton Park Senior Community Center.

Residents should enter Clifton Common off of Vischer Ferry Road. Drivers and passengers are being asked to remain in their cars while volunteers hand out masks.

Masks will be given out until supplies run out. Residents must present identification.

