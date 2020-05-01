Breaking News
Town of Clifton Park to distribute free masks Saturday

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Supervisor Phil Barrett announced plans to distribute free face masks to community residents will take place Saturday.

On Saturday May 2 starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last town supervisors will be handing out free face masks to residents who show up to the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on Clifton Common.

Masks will only be given to Clifton Park residents with a valid ID.

Town officials said this is a drive-thru only pick up, all residents are asked to remain in their vehicles for pick up.

Prior to this community donation, town officials said they distributed face masks to senior housing complexes in Clifton Park.

“Placing this protective measure in the hands of our most vulnerable population in senior housing was an important first step,” Barrett said in a post on Facebook.

The town is working to gather more masks for another distribution in the future.

