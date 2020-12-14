Town of Clifton Park puts in place 25% workforce reduction

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Clifton Park, after watching recent developments with the virus levels in Saratoga County, is putting in place a workforce reduction over the upcoming holiday period. Reports from public health authorities indicate that the most specific threat for the spread of the virus is currently family and holiday gatherings, which bring people together from different geographic areas.

Comprehensive contact tracing data released in New York shows that nearly 74% of new cases this fall have emanated from the home. Because of this, the town will be reducing the amount of employees at Town Hall and subsequent worksites during the holidays.

Beginning on Tuesday, December 15, Town Supervisor Phil Barrett is directing all departments to reduce daily attendance by 25%. Because all departments must continue to function, department heads will be designated as essential staff.

Highway and Buildings & Grounds departments should remain ready to respond to winter storm events by calling all employees into work in the event of a storm. Barrett says specific departments may need to be at full strength to respond to infrastructure or public safety emergencies.

The workforce reduction measures will remain in place through January 8, 2021.