Town of Clifton Park postponing summer events

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Clifton Park has announced the following changes to the Town’s Summer schedule of events, activities, and programs.

The three municipal pools traditionally open Memorial Day Weekend each year. The opening date for the pools this Summer has been postponed to July 1st. As the new opening date approaches, the Town will assess the viability of opening the pools for the remainder of the Summer.

The annual Fourth of Julyfestivities will be postponed. The Town will tentatively have a firework show on the evening of September 5th. The annual parade is also under consideration for September 5th. As Labor Day weekend approaches the Town will assess the viability of having the fireworks show.

The two June musical performances previously scheduled to be held at the Clifton Common Stage featuring the Clifton Park Community Chorus and The Accents respectively have been cancelled.

The Town is currently reviewing the possibility of holding Full Day Summer Camp, Half Day Summer Camp, and the many specialty camps offered annually. No decision has been made at this time. New York State has designated Recreation as part of Phase Four of the reopening of the State.

The Town says the New York State Department of Health has not been able to provided sufficient guidance regarding the necessary permits and approvals to legally open the pools, host large-scale events of Clifton Common or operate Town Camps.

The Town believes based on this, it is not advisable to continue to prepare the opening of the pools or July 4 festivities at this time when the odds of things happening as originally planned has become very minimal.

Summer camps are reportedly not scheduled to start until the end of June. The Town says they are considering various options and will have more information by the end of the following week.

The Town says they have a limited amount of time to sign a contract with the company that puts on the July 4 fireworks. They say if the fireworks show does not occur after signing the contract, then the Town will incur a financial loss. At this time, the Town says the odds of holding the event are minimal based on the financial commitments that need to be made and the large amount of preparation involved.

“This announcement is a gut-wrenching message for us to deliver. However, we have no choice,” said Town Supervisor Barrett. “We are hopeful opening the pools and a Town celebration involving fireworks is possible this year, but we cannot guarantee that will be reality.”

