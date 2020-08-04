Town of Clifton Park cancels previously rescheduled Fourth of July fireworks display

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town of Clifton Park officials decided against hosting the Fourth of July Fireworks display they rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend.

New York State was in the middle of the shut down due to the coronavirus and large gatherings were not possible. Town officials decided to assess conditions in August and were considered showing the fireworks on Labor Day Weekend, however they will not be able to.

“We are now at a juncture where the Town is required to sign a contract, provide a deposit, and work toward planning for the event. Although New York State has moved through the established Phases of Reopening, there continues to be stringent restrictions on the amount of people that can gather in one location. Based on recent actions taken by New York State in other situations, we do not believe there is any chance the Town could acquire the necessary permits to hold an event of this type under any conditions. Therefore, hosting the fireworks show in September is just not possible. Town of Clifton Park officials

