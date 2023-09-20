CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning on October 21, duck hunting will be allowed in designated areas at the Vischer Ferry Nature Preserve. Hunters must register at the Town Clerk’s office and present their driver’s license, hunting license, duck stamp, and car registrations.

Hunting will be allowed through October 27. More information about waterfowl hunting in New York can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation website. Questions can be directed to the Town Clerk’s office at (518) 371-6681.