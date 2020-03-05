Town of Clifton Park announces bulk waste pickup dates

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Curbside bulk waste pickup for the Town of Clifton Park will be offered this spring during the months of April and May.

The Town says, two weeks before the pickup, residents will receive a mailing from County Waste which will inform residents when they can expect to have their items picked up, as well as with a list of items that are either eligible or ineligible for the program. One example of an ineligible items would be electronics.

Additional details will be posted by the Town for more information, click here to visit the Town’s website.

The Town will be divided into three geographical areas, each assigned a pickup week. Based on the location of your home, residents can expect varying pickup weeks. Residents will be asked to place their waste at the curb the Sunday evening of their assigned week.

County Waste will contact apartment complexes to set up delivery and placement of dumpsters in the complexes for a one-time pickup during the program period.

“The Town Board has committed to offering this valuable, free service in 2020 as we have done for many years,” said Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Please consider donating eligible items to Habitat for Humanity through our first of its kind partnership.”

Habitat for Humanity will come to Clifton Park and pick up donations with arrangements made directly with Habitat’s Restore.

For several years in a row, Clifton Park has conducted bulk waste pickup to benefit residents. Following lower participation in 2014, the Town decided to provide this free service to residents in alternating years.

County Waste was one of two bidders to respond to the Town despite requests made to other local waste companies and a request advertised in the Daily Gazette.

During the formal bid opening held on February 21, County Waste was acknowledged as the lowest competitive bidder with a proposed cost of $90,000 to carry out the waste removal. During the Town Board Meeting on March 2 the Town Board voted to accept the proposal.

The Town Transfer Station on Vischer Ferry Road also accepts bulk items for disposal throughout the year. A Transfer Station permit fee is not required to get rid of bulk waste, but each item will cost a fee. For a listing of accepted items and the applicable fee schedule, visit the Transfer Station’s section of the Town’s website here.