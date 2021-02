BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Brunswick has declared a snow emergency starting at 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 1 until Wednesday, February 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Residents are asked to park in their driveways. There will be no parking in the streets. Any vehicle in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and/ or towed at the owner’s expense.