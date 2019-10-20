Town of Ballston officials unveil Ballston Lake Fire Department Memorial Park with ribbon cutting

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town of Ballston officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon to unveil the new Ballston Lake Fire Department Memorial Park.

The park is now open to the public. The park’s Master Plan and potential future projects were discussed during the ceremony.

The master plan for the park identified improvements needed for the park including ADA compliant accessible parking areas, ADA compliant restroom facilities, grading to protect the new pavilion, road resurfacing, install a designated parking area, lighting and security measures.

The town board approved $300,000 to be used for necessary developments. The town also applied for a New York State Parks Grant to assist with the work. The first renovation project, the construction of a new pavilion, was completed earlier this year.

“It’s exciting to know that new life will be brought to this park and that it will be a Town gem once again,” Szczepaniak said. “The Parks and Recreation Committee, with the aid of input from our residents, has developed an ideal plan to enhance the park’s amenities, and make it an accessible place for everyone to enjoy.”