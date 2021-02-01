Town of Adams, Mass. declares snow emergency

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Due to the impending winter storm, a storm emergency has been declared by the Department of Public Works for the Town of Adams. The storm emergency will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 1 through 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 2.

Town Code requires that for the duration of the storm emergency:

• No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended upon any street, highway, traveled way, or public parking lot during a storm emergency.

• No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended on any open municipal parking lot during a storm emergency permitting the lot to be effectively cleared of snow.

Vehicles found in violation of the above parking regulations will be ticketed and towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

Town residents and business owners are reminded that Town Code requires sidewalks abutting their property be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm event has ended and prohibits the plowing, throwing, pushing or otherwise disposing of snow from their property onto public streets and sidewalks. Residents and business owners are also encouraged to please clear snow from around fire hydrants located near houses or businesses.