Town of Adams declares snow emergency

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Due to the impending winter storm, a storm emergency has been declared by the Department of Public Works for the Town of Adams. The storm emergency will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 9 through 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 10.

Town Code requires that for the duration of the storm emergency:

• No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended upon any street, highway, traveled way, or public parking lot during a storm emergency.

• No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended on any open municipal parking lot during a storm emergency permitting the lot to be effectively cleared of snow.