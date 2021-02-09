Town of Adams declares snow emergency

News
Posted: / Updated:
SNOW EMERGENCY generic

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Due to the impending winter storm, a storm emergency has been declared by the Department of Public Works for the Town of Adams. The storm emergency will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 9 through 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 10.

Town Code requires that for the duration of the storm emergency:

• No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended upon any street, highway, traveled way, or public parking lot during a storm emergency.
• No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended on any open municipal parking lot during a storm emergency permitting the lot to be effectively cleared of snow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report