Touring History: New Visitor Schedule at the U.S.S. Constitution

BOSTON (AP)– Looking for a historic field trip? Starting this week, you can head up to Boston to tour the U.S.S. Constitution.

Nicknamed “Old Ironsides,” the ship played a crucial role in the War of 1812 and the Barbary Wars, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Starting Wednesday, October 2, The U.S.S. Constitution will be open to the public from Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Keep in mind that it will be closed on October 22 then open again for a Wednesday through Sunday schedule. However, hours of operation will stay the same.

“Old Ironsides” is birthed in Boston. Tours are free, but admission is suggested. For more information, including a look at planned activities and programs, visit the U.S.S. Constitution’s website here.