ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free summer tours of the Empire State Plaza and outdoor sculptures are returning in July. Visitors can ride on a specially-wrapped, air-conditioned, accessible CDTA trolley or join an outdoor walking tour.

In addition to the Empire State Plaza tours, visitors can also take tours of the New York State Capitol. Below is information about each tour:

“Ride the Plaza!” – Trolley Tour

Learn about the local landmarks, architecture, art, memorials, and history. The trolley is fully accessible and can accommodate up to 22 passengers.

Where: Board the trolley on Madison Avenue, near the New York State Museum entrance. The trolley will return to the same location at the end of the tour.

Board the trolley on Madison Avenue, near the New York State Museum entrance. The trolley will return to the same location at the end of the tour. When: Fridays, July 7 to September 1. Tours run at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. and last approximately 45 minutes.

Fridays, July 7 to September 1. Tours run at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. and last approximately 45 minutes. Reservations: Seating is limited, so reservations are required and can be made at empirestateplaza.ny.gov.

Empire State Plaza Tours

Learn how government and culture are housed within the modern architecture of the Empire State Plaza, including the Plaza’s memorials. Visitors will also learn about The Egg and receive an overview of the Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza Art Collection.

Where: Tours begin on the Plaza near the base of The Egg .

Tours begin on the Plaza near the base of The Egg When: Monday to Thursday, at 1 p.m. July 5 through August 31. Tours are approximately 45 minutes.

Monday to Thursday, at 1 p.m. July 5 through August 31. Tours are approximately 45 minutes. Reservations: Reservations are recommended but not required and can be made at empirestateplaza.ny.gov. Groups of 10 or more should call (518) 474-2418.

Tour the New York State Capitol

Sitting atop State Street Hill, the New York State Capitol has served as the seat of government for New York since the 1880s. Highlights of the 45-minute tours can include the legislative chambers, Hall of Governors, Governor’s Reception Room, Hall of New York, historic staircases, and carvings.

Where: State Street Lobby visitor information desk

State Street Lobby visitor information desk When: Monday to Friday at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.

Monday to Friday at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Reservations: Space is limited, and reservations are recommended but not required and can be made online at empirestateplaza.ny.gov. Call (518) 474-2418 for groups of 10 or more. Online registration ends one hour before tour time. Walk-ups are permitted.

Security: Visitors to the Capitol are required to pass through metal detectors and have bags scanned through an X-ray machine. Personal belongings such as backpacks and large bags should be left behind. Sharp objects, such as pocket knives, nail clippers, weapons, and nuisance devices, such as whistles and noisemakers, are not allowed in the building.