Tornado touches down in Town of Portland

PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tornado touched down in a Chautauqua County town on Thursday.

National Weather Service tells News 4 Meteorologist Mike Cejka the tornado came down in Portland. It’s not clear how strong the tornado was, or how long it was on the ground.

On Thursday, a two-story barn on Barns Rd. was destroyed during the severe weather. The roof of the barn next to it came off, too.

