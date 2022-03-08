FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)- Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino says the ongoing fundraiser to help tornado damaged Mayfield, Kentucky has grown to more than 87-thousand dollars.

Giardino, who lives in Mayfield, New York began the fund as a kind of “sister city” act of kindness: Mayfield, New York helping Mayfield, Kentucky.

The response from generous donors from the Capital Region and beyond was incredible. Giardino also didn’t miss an opportunity to meet the leaders of Mayfield in person during a recent road trip.

Donations are still being accepted:

Fulton Co Sheriffs Association

C/O Fulton co sheriffs office

PO BOX 20

Johnstown, ny

12095