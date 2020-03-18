Tops supermarkets to offer special shopping hours for seniors

(NEWS10) – Tops Friendly Markets released a statement Wednesday announcing special shopping hours for senior customers in the wake of COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, Tops locations will be designating Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 a.m. as exclusive times for customers age 60 and older to do grocery shopping.

The change will affect several north country communities with their shopping in Warren County and further north, and the new hours begin earlier than normal hours.

The locations in Corinth and Warrensburg are normally open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Bolton Landing location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Rest assured we will not be asking for identification as we trust the community will not abuse this privilege,” said PR manager Kathy Sautter in a news release.

Tops locations are also offering curbside pickup and delivery options. Online shopping is available at topsmarkets.com.