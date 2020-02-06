Tops Supermarket plaza in Warrensburg purchased by Great Neck real estate firm

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Tops Supermarket plaza at 3836 Main St. has been purchased by HGC, a Great Neck-based real estate firm, according to a press release.

The building, which also houses a Family Dollar and a Subway, was sold by the Philip Baroudi Trust, of New Jersey, for $1.2 million.

The Tops location there is one of two grocery stores in the town of Warrensburg, the other being a Price Chopper location built at 16 Lake George Plaza. Both stores serve customers in Warrensburg and Lake George.