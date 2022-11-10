ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With inflation on the rise and the holidays around the corner, any ways to save are surely appreciated. Tops Markets boast their low prices and how to get Thanksgiving dinner essentials for less than $25.

“Anchored in gratitude, Thanksgiving is a time spent among loved ones, eating good food and watching football,” said John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Markets. “No one should have their holiday joy diminished by the stress of searching for affordable items to create their holiday table.” From now through Thanksgiving, Tops shoppers can buy the go-to Thanksgiving items for less than $25.

Premium Frozen Turkey (.58 pound), 12 pounds: $8.04

Fresh Sweet Potatoes, three-pound bag: $2.50 each when you buy two bags

Fresh Cranberries, 12 ounces: $1.99

TOPS Stuffing, six-ounce box: $1.25

TOPS Green Beans, 14.5 ounce can: $.69

TOPS Corn, 15 ounce can: $.69

Bakery Fresh Dinner Rolls, 12-count: $3.50

Sara Lee Apple or Pumpkin Pie, 27-34 ounces: 5.99

The above items total $24.65 allowing you to save money while not having to sacrifice the best of Thanksgiving. Tops also has other options or families such as a turkey or ham dinner that feed up to 10 people for less than $12 a person. Both dinners include sides, rolls and apple or pumpkin pie.

Tops also offers an individual grab ‘n go prepared turkey dinner which includes turkey and two sides for $8. Another option could be Tops Pick ‘n Pack Meal 2 Go features a whole rotisserie chicken entrée and two sides that will feed up to four for $17. You can save on gas with Tops GasPoints making it easier to travel in the coming holidays, save 10 cents per gallon for every 100 points. Tops Christmas Bonus will also provide savings for Tops shoppers.